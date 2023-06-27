topStoriesenglish2627468
WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Makes Tea During Panchayat Poll Campaign In Jalpaiguri

A video of the Bengal chief minister preparing and serving the tea to the locals went viral on social media. In the viral video, the TMC boss can also be seen interacting with the staff of the roadside team stall.

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee was seen making and serving tea to party workers and locals while campaigning for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state on July 8. The TMC supremo was campaigning in Jalpaiguri on Monday when she turned into a tea seller. A video of the Bengal chief minister preparing and serving the tea to the locals went viral on social media. In the viral video, the TMC boss can also be seen interacting with the staff of the roadside team stall.

 

 

The sight of a state’s chief minister preparing tea at a roadside stall attracted a huge crowd which gathered to watch their leader.

Earlier in the day, the TMC chief addressed a rally in Cooch Behar during which she asserted that the Trinamool will defeat the BJP in the rural polls, she said, "We will then oust the BJP from the Centre and bring a development-oriented government in the country."

The Bengal CM also accused the BSF of threatening voters at the orders of the BJP and asked the police to keep a close tab on their activities.

Banerjee, however, assured that the party will strive to remove corruption in the local body as the party had renewed its focus to the rural polls through mass outreach programmes. She added that people's views were considered while choosing candidates.

Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee kick-started her party's campaign from North Bengal's Cooch Behar on Monday.

Reacting to her poll campaign, BJP state unit president further noted that during the Chief Minister's poll campaign, the goons, nurtured by TMC will do more violence to intimidate the BJP. "But we will not be afraid and will give a befitting reply to TMC," he told ANI.

Majumdar said that soon TMC will collapse like a house of cards. The panchayat election will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11. 

