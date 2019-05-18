close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
exam results

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board to declare Class 10 result on this date

Candidates can check their results on official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in or third-party website examresults.net.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board to declare Class 10 result on this date

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare Class 10 result on May 21, 2019, at 10 am. The board had conducted the Madhyamik Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from February 12 to 21, 2019. Candidates can check their results on official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in or third-party website examresults.net.

Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.

Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download your marksheet for future use

“Neither NIC (National Informatics Centre) nor University of Calcutta/West Bengal Board/Council of  Education is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets,” said a notice on the official website.

The board came under fire after purported images of the question paper was circulated on Whatsapp Wednesday, minutes after the start of the exam. 

Tags:
exam resultsWest Bengal Board of Secondary EducationWBBSE class 10 results
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee pens poem expressing 'shame' over Vidyasagar statue vandalism

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Curtains drawn on campaign, Last phase of voting on 19th May