West Bengal Assembly election: EC orders transfer of DGP Virendra ahead of polls

Kolkata: Ahead of West Bengal Assembly election, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday (March 9, 2021) transferred West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra and IPS officer P Nirajnayan will be take over as the post of Bengal's top cop.

In a letter to Bengal chief secretary, the poll panel stated: "I am directed to refer to the subject cited and to state that after reviewing the situation of poll preparedness in the state of West Bengal today, the Commission has decided following transfer/posting in the state: P Nirajnayan, IPS (RR-1987) be posted as Director General & IGP of West Bengal in place of Shri Virendra, IPS with immediate effect. Virendra, IPS (RR- 1985) should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of the election."

The West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 will be held in eight phases. The first phase will be conducted on March 27 and the final will be on April 29. The West Bengal election results will be declared on May 2.

Meanwhile, EC ordered the removal of joint commissioner of Income Tax in Tamil Nadu — IRS officer K G Arunraj — and his immediate attachment with CBDT headquarters. A compliance report has been sought from CBDT by 10 am tomorrow.