West Bengal Assembly polls: CM Mamata Banerjee injures foot, calls it 'conspiracy'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was in Nandigram to file her election nomination reportedly injured her foot while she was on campaign.

Mamata was returning after performing 'Puja' at the Reyapara area when she sustained the injury.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," Mamata said, adding, "There was no local police, there was poor security... my legs are injured."

The TMC chief alleged that it was a conspiracy and claimed that she will file a complaint with the Election Commission of India.

Mamata Banerjee is currently on her way to Kolkata, she was supposed to spend the night at Nandigram but has now canceled her plans.

Notably, the election commission has taken the incident into cognisance and asked for a report of the security in the area when it happened.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya called the whole thing as 'drama' and rejected the CM's allegations of calling it a conspiracy saying 'no one can dare to hurt Mamata'.