West Bengal assembly polls: Rezaul Haque, Congress candidate from Samsherganj seat, dies of COVID-19

KOLKATA: A Congress candidate contesting the West Bengal assembly election 2021 from the Samsherganj constituency, Rezaul Haque died of the COVID-19 infection, said reports on Thursday.

The deceased Congress nominee was contesting the assembly polls from the Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad.

Recently, there was a face-off between Left Front and Congress after both the parties declared candidates from the Samsherganj seat. The Left Front had declared Modassar Hossain as its candidate from the Samsherganj seat, while Congress had fielded Mohammad Rezaul Haque from there.

Campaigning for the fifth of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections, in which 45 seats will go to polls on April 17, ended on Wednesday.

The Election Commission has increased the silence period from 48 to 72 hours in view of the Cooch Behar killings in the fourth phase.

A total of 1.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to decide the fate of 342 candidates, including Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state minister Bratya Basu and BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm at 15,789 polling stations in 16 assembly seats in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Bardhaman and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district.

