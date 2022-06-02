New Delhi: West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 Result will be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday (June 3). As per media reports, the WBBSE Madhyamik Result will be released at 9 am. Once the Class 10 board results are published, candidates can check through the websites on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

WBBSE conducted the Madhyamik or Class exams from March 7 to 16 this year. More than 11 lakh students registered for the West Bengal Board Class 10 exams this year.

Last year, WB Madhyamik exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The overall pass percentage in WB Class 10 exams was 100 per cent in 2021, while the board did not release any merit list.

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website– wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on WB Madhyamik result link.

3. Login using credentials and submit.

4. Your WB Madhyamik Class 10 result will appear.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Alternative ways to check

To check their results, candidates can download the mobile app ‘Madhyamik Results 2022’ from Google play store.

Candidates can also check their WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 through SMS. Candidates will have to send SMS-- WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. The candidates will receive the result on their registered mobile number.

It must be noted that once the results are announced, marksheets and certificates of Madhyamik 2022 exam will be available from the selected camp offices on June 3, 2022, from 10 am onwards.