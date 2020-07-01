West Bengal Class 12 student develops ‘Inosens', Indian alternate of banned Chinese App TikTok

KOLKATA: A Class 12 student has developed the Indian alternate of banned Chinese video-sharing App TikTok in West Bengal’s Midnapore district. This new mobile application has been named ‘Inosens’. The newly-developed App is also available at Google Play Store.

It may be recalled that the Indian government recently banned 59 mobile applications, most of them linked to China, as part of retaliatory measures in the backdrop of the recent violent face-off between the Indian and the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The government’s move to ban the Chinese Apps came as a shock to the youth of India, who were creating millions of fans by putting their fun funny videos on the TikTok – a hugely popular Chinese video-sharing App.

But since nothing is above the motherland, the Indian followers of TikTok have found several Indian substitutes to the banned Chinese App.

And in the process, a new desi app has come up which has been prepared by a Class 12 student Priyanshu Singh.

Priyanshu Singh, studying in DAV Public School in Midnapore, thought of developing this App by sitting at home in the midst of lockdown.

Priyanshu along with his friend Shivam Singh has developed this app on the lines of TikTok and Halo keeping in mind the cybersecurity laws.

They have amd this App ‘Inosens’ which has all the features that you find in Tik Tok and Halo.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, who was present at the inauguration of this App, said, “This is a very important step for self-reliant India and there is a dire need for such inventions and innovations to develop the substitutes for banned Chinese Apps which were a threat to national security.”