West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's BIG warning ahead of Durga Puja celebrations: 'There should be NO...'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday issued a big warning to state officials that there should be no inconvenience to anyone and directed them to ensure smooth conduct of the Durga Puja celebrations. The firebrand Bengal Chief Minister said that Durga Puja committees in the state must take measures to ensure that pedestrian and vehicular traffic movement are regulated well without anyone having to encounter much hassle.

Inaugurating Sribhumi Sporting Club Puja in the Lake Town area, along VIP road, the CM told her ministerial colleague Sujit Bose that she won't hesitate to act if the crowd-puller pandal inconveniences common people, be it revellers or the airport-borne public.

"Puja committees must ensure that vehicular and pedestrian movements do not face too many obstructions or hassles," the CM said. Last year, curtains had to be drawn on Sribhumi Puja on the day of Ashtami, as the place went choc-a-bloc for days with revellers from far and wide turning up to take a look at the Burj Khalifa-themed Durga puja marquee.

"I will be monitoring the situation from home. Hence, my action will be prompt and swift. Being the minister, I am sure you will certainly see to it that celebrations don't inconvenience other people," the CM told Bose, as the fire minister nodded in agreement.

Banerjee, accompanied by Bose, then left for Salt Lake, where she inaugurated Salt Lake FD block Durga puja pandal. That was followed by Tala Park Pratyay, another award-winning puja in the city.

The CM had last year unveiled around 100 puja pandals in the city. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board has made it mandatory for all Durga Puja committees in the state to give written undertakings to the administration about adopting anti-sound pollution measures during the Durga Puja festival.

Police stations have been asked to cross-check with the electricians contracted by the puja committees concerned as to whether loudspeakers and sound boxes are fitted with sound limiters before they are installed near the puja pandals, WBPCB Member Secretary Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra said the board is doing everything possible to stop the playing of loud music during immersions and puja days by the organisers.