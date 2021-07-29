हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till August 15

West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions in state till August 15.

West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till August 15
File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions in state till August 15, while night curfew hours to remain in place between 9 PM to 5 AM except emergency and essential services.

COVID-19, West Bengal lockdown

Meanwhile, West Bengal had on July 14 extended the ongoing restrictions until July 30 in view experts warning about a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by August or September. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced certain relaxations.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusWest Bengal
Next
Story

Kashmir ground report: Shopian witnesses winds of change after abrogation of Article 370

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia seeks suggestions from Delhiites on reopening of schools, colleges