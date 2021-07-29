West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till August 15

Kolkata: West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions in state till August 15, while night curfew hours to remain in place between 9 PM to 5 AM except emergency and essential services.
Meanwhile, West Bengal had on July 14 extended the ongoing restrictions until July 30 in view experts warning about a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by August or September. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced certain relaxations.
