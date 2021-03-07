हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mithun Chakraborty

West Bengal polls: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya meets actor Mithun Chakraborty, amid speculation around actor joining party

The national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya met actor Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata on Saturday amid speculations that he may be joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Brigade rally in Kolkata.

West Bengal polls: BJP&#039;s Kailash Vijayvargiya meets actor Mithun Chakraborty, amid speculation around actor joining party
ANI photo

Kolkata: The national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya met actor Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata on Saturday amid speculations that he may be joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Brigade rally in Kolkata.

The Central Observer of BJP for West Bengal, Vijayvargiya met Chakraborty at the latter`s residence in Belgachia.

Earlier, respondin to questions on speculations of the actor joining BJP Vijayvargiya had said, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he`s going to come today. I`ll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before he resigned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.

The eight-phase Assembly elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. 

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

