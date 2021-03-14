हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State election 2021

EC holds senior cop responsible for Mamata Banerjee's injury, cites security lapse in Nandigram

The Election Commission suspended Purba Medinipur SP Pravin Prakash claiming laxity in security provided by police to the West Bengal Chief Minister in Nandigram.

EC holds senior cop responsible for Mamata Banerjee&#039;s injury, cites security lapse in Nandigram

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India on Sunday suspended Purba Medinipur SP Pravin Prakash claiming laxity in security provided by police to the West Bengal Chief Minister in Nandigram on the day she sustained injury to her foot.

"Charges shall be framed against him for major failure of bandobast," the commission was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further, the poll panel has appointed former DGP Intelligence of Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma as Special Police Observer for West Bengal Assembly elections.

Sharma will be the second Special Police Observer, in addition to Vivek Dube.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) claimed that the injury caused to TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram was not a result of an attack, and had quoted a report by state's Observers and Chief Secretary.

The poll panel declared that the incident and injuries sustained by Mamata Banerjee was due to a security lapse and not a planned attack, according to the report of two poll observers submitted to the EC on Saturday. 

The report also said Banerjee was injured due to the suddenness of the incident.

According to the report of her initial medical examination, the TMC supremo sustained 'severe bony injuries' on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck.

The West Bengal CM is continuing with her election campaign in a wheelchair and claimed that she will not let it affect her work.

The polls to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29, whereas, the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

 

