Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC hands over probe to CBI, SIT to be formed

New Delhi: In a major setback to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Calcutta HIgh Court has ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. All case detail as required should be handed over to the CBI.

For other cases, the court has ordered an SIT to be headed by Suman bora Sahu and two other police officers. The court also ruled that the compensation to victims to be given through direct bank accounts.

Further, no adverse action to be taken without court direction.

Calcutta High Court orders a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/QmSQBQRjgA — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

A five-member bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal had reserved its verdict on August 3. A number of petitioners had moved the court alleging widespread violence post state Assembly elections after the Trinamool Congress returned to power on May 2.

Hailing the decision by the high court, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that the Calcutta High Court order has exposed the Mamata Banerjee-led government. as the post-poll violence took place under protection from the state government.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal took place under the protection of the state government. The order by the Calcutta High Court has exposed the government. We welcome the court order: BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File photo) pic.twitter.com/zJNQ1cG1XC — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

A committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had been formed as directed by the high court to probe the various complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The victims had levelled serious allegations of murder, rape and destruction of property.

On July 15, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team submitted its final report which termed the situation in the state a manifestation of the law of the ruler instead of the rule of law.

