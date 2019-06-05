West Bengal: Posters threatening to behead political workers surface in New Town and Nimta

KOLKATA: Several handwritten posters threatening to behead political party supporters have surfaced in two areas in West Bengal's in North 24 Parganas – New Town and Nimta – both near Kolkata.

While the posters in New Town threatened to behead Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, posters in Nimta threatened to behead Trinamool Congress supporters.

According to locals in New Town’s Akandkeshari, the posters surfaced in three wards where BJP registered a lead in the Lok Sabha election. Similiar posters, with Jai Shree Ram and BJP mentioned at the end, with appeared near TMC Yuva President Nirmal Bala’s residence in Nimta’s South Pratapgarh, threatening to behead him.

The police have started investigation in the case.

The development comes a day after Nimta TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata`s Dum Dum area on Tuesday night. Police have detained two persons in connection with the murder.