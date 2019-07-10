West Bengal: Woman BJP worker allegedly commits suicide in Midnapore, party accuses TMC of torturing her

KOLKATA: A woman Bharatiya Janata Party worker was found dead in Keshpur in West Bengal's West Midnapore district tuesday. The victim's body was found hanging outside ward number 4 in Golad Gram Panchayat's Ammudiya Village.

Live TV

The death of the BJP Mahila Morcha activist, Kalpana Bhuiyan, has created a political furor in the area.

According to fellow BJP workers, local Trinamool Congress activists had humiliated and mentally tortured Bhuiyan at her home. Following this, the woman allegedly committed suicide.

Trinamool, on the other hand, claimed that there was a conflict in the family, due to which the woman took the extreme step. It has no political angle, they added.

The police also claimed that the incident is not related to politics. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Addressing a gathering at Kolkata's ICCR auditorium during the BJP membership drive on July 7, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that over 72 party workers have been reportedly killed between April and July this year.

''Since April, a single day has not passed when reports of atrocities on our workers did not surface,'' the BJP MP added.

West Bengal has been witnessing incidents of political violence since the 2019 Lok Sabha election took place in the state with Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers clashing with each other.