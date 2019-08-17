When a dog saved its owner from leopard attack in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: A four-year-old pet dog saved its owner from a leopard attack in West Bengal's Darjeeling. The incident occurred at Naya Goan (Sonada) on 14th August around 8:30 pm when a leopard tried to enter inside a house and attacked an old lady of that house.

'Tiger,' the four-year-old pet dog, protected its owner Aruna Lama and ensured that she stayed safe when the big cat attacked her inside her house.

Sharing more details about the incident, Smriti, Aruna's daughter said, "As my mother was making her way to the ground floor of our house she noticed a pair of glowing eyes, then the leopard attacked her but Tiger (pet dog) saved her."

The 58-year-old victim suffered 20 stitches on her forehead and near her ears. She also suffered bruises.

The injured lady was then rushed to Sonada primary hospital where she was given first aid and later referred to Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.

On Saturday, the old lady was taken to a private hospital in Siliguri for better treatment.

"We are installing the cameras near the house where the incident has taken place. There is a possibility that there might be more than one leopard in this area. We will also make the request to the Forest Department to give compensation to the victim," said a police official handling the matter.

It is common for wild animals to enter villages on the fringes of forests in search of livestock, which are easy prey.

The forest department has kept a trap and also installed a camera outside the old lady's residence. They have also asked the locals not to walk outside during the night and, if necessary, roam in groups.