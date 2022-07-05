Kolkata: Amid speculations that the BJP may soon send him to Rajya Sabha, replacing its sitting MP Rupa Ganguly, veteran Bollywood actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty has revealed who is his REAL BOSS in West Bengal. The Bollywood veteran who has not been very active in state politics despite being the party’s star campaigner in the last assembly elections has also disclosed what he intends to do in future and how he plans to strengthen BJP in his home state in the days to come.

Mithun Da, as he is popularly known, made his first visit to the Bengal BJP office on Monday since last year's assembly polls, and vowed to work for his party.

While interacting with reporters, the actor-politician said, “‘I have come to Calcutta under the direction of the central leadership. The party has given me some political programs. I will follow that party’s instructions word by word. But in Bengal my ‘boss’ is Sukanta Majumdar. I will join the movement in the interest of the people of Bengal under his direction.”

Mithun made these remarks while sitting next to BJP central leader Rahul Sinha and Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder. It may be recalled that the yesteryears’ Bollywood heart-throb Mithun Chakraborty had joined the BJP at a mega-rally at Brigade Parade Ground in March last year, just days ahead of the assembly polls.

He didn't contest the assembly election but he actively campaigned for his party and crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state canvassing for BJP candidates.

He, however, was not very active in state politics after that. Explaining his absence, he said, "I was not well for the last year, so I could not participate in political activities and neither come to the party office. The party has assigned me a few tasks, and I will do my best to fulfil those duties. I will work for the party in the state."

Mithun Da said that he always wanted to work for the underprivileged, and the saffron camp has given him a platform to fulfil his aspiration. "I want to continue to work for the people of the state. For me, Bengal comes first," he said.

During his interaction with reporters, the actor-politician said, "... and who knows that the tally of 18 (Lok Sabha) seats in 2019 might reach 36 seats in 2024 if people support us."

The septuagenarian actor, a former Naxalite, shot to stardom with his role as a tribal archer in Mrinal Sen's film iconic 'Mrigayaa' in 1976, for which he won the National Film Award for the best actor.

(With Agency Inputs)