हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

With 8593 new COVID-19 cases Delhi records highest single-day spike

Delhi's total tally jumped to 4.59 lakh with a record 8,593 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a single day on Wednesday.

With 8593 new COVID-19 cases Delhi records highest single-day spike

New Delhi: Delhi registered highest single-day jump of 8,593 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (November 11, 2020) taking the tally to 4.59 lakh. Atleast 85 new fatalities have been recorded taking the death toll to 7,228.

As per the latest health department bulletin, as many as 64,121 tests --19,304 RT-PCR and 44,817 rapid antigen were conducted. This is the highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in a single day, the bulletin said.

The total number of cases in the city stands at 4,59,975 with the active cases tally rising to 42,629 on Wednesday. The city's positivity rate stands at 13.4 per cent. 

The previous highest 24-hour spike of 7,830 COVID-19 cases was recorded on Tuesday the number of fatalities was 83.

Live TV

The highest number of deaths was recorded on June 16 with 93 people succumbing to the infection.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that the third peak of the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital has been longer than the previous peaks but it may subside in the next few days.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 4,016 on Wednesday from 3,947 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19coronavirus delhi
Next
Story

World heading towards new balance of power: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

  • 86,36,011Confirmed
  • 1,27,571Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,13,77,200Confirmed
  • 12,70,171Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M21S

DNA Analysis of PM Modi's reference of 'silent voters'