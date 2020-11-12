With 8593 new COVID-19 cases Delhi records highest single-day spike

New Delhi: Delhi registered highest single-day jump of 8,593 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (November 11, 2020) taking the tally to 4.59 lakh. Atleast 85 new fatalities have been recorded taking the death toll to 7,228.

As per the latest health department bulletin, as many as 64,121 tests --19,304 RT-PCR and 44,817 rapid antigen were conducted. This is the highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in a single day, the bulletin said.

The total number of cases in the city stands at 4,59,975 with the active cases tally rising to 42,629 on Wednesday. The city's positivity rate stands at 13.4 per cent.

The previous highest 24-hour spike of 7,830 COVID-19 cases was recorded on Tuesday the number of fatalities was 83.

The highest number of deaths was recorded on June 16 with 93 people succumbing to the infection.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that the third peak of the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital has been longer than the previous peaks but it may subside in the next few days.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 4,016 on Wednesday from 3,947 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level.