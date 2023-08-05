With Rs 150 Crore Asset Under Management, Wealthy Nivesh Eyes Next Big Leap

Wealthy Nivesh, one of the leading wealth management firms run by alumni of IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, and ISB Hyderabad has reached Rs 150 crores in Assets Under Management (AUM) within just six months of its operational launch and is now eying the next big leap. Apt to be called a financial startup, Wealthy Nivesh brought together esteemed industry leaders, experts, and distinguished guests to commemorate its feat.

Wealthy Nivesh Chief Operating Officer Shrishti Sangal, Chief Executive Officer Ankit Garg and Chief Investment Officer Aditya Gupta thanked investors and industry leaders for their trust. "This milestone reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional wealth management services and our client's trust in our expertise. We are thrilled by this achievement and look forward to continuing our journey of success," Gupta.

On the occasion, Swami Shri Vigyananand Ji, Founder & Global Chairman of the World Hindu Foundation (WHF), delivered an insightful keynote speech, on the topic, “Dharmasya Moolam Artha" elaborating on how the accumulation of wealth in a righteous manner should be celebrated.

Chintan Haria, Head of Investment Strategy at ICICI Mutual Fund, provided valuable insights on the market outlook to the investors. Haira highlighted how investments in equity markets not only help one to invest in different businesses but also make the country stronger by facilitating the growth of business and innovation. He also elucidated how the economy and strategic interests of the country are interlinked by citing historical examples.

With the Indian equity markets at a peak, Sanjay Chawala, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, addressed the popular question of "whether it is a good time to invest?". He presented data on CAGR returns of investing at peaks in Sensex over the last 42 years. Of the 10 peak-to-peak investments, there are 7 instances where the investors have made a CAGR return of more than the long-term average return of the market.

From the macro standpoint, he stated that the Per Capita Income of India is at its inflection point, and it is the golden era for the consumption economy in the next decade. His investment thesis is that India will see a much higher multiplier effect on the economy because of this consumption boom.