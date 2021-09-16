Afghanistan to soon have ‘regular, disciplined and strong Army’: Taliban army chief Qari Fasihuddin

New Delhi: A senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin, while taking charge as the new army chief of Afghanistan, said that the country will soon have a “regular and disciplined” army of its own. Qari Fasihuddin in a press conference on Wednesday (September 15, 2021) in Kabul revealed that discussions are underway to decide on the formation of a “regular, disciplined and strong army” in the country in the near future.

According to an India Today report, the Taliban leader added that their soldiers will be trained to defend the boundaries of Afghanistan. Additionally, Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaqi also confirmed in a tweet that Afghanistan will "soon have a well-organised army and force".

"We will not let a civil war erupt. Those disturbing security and stability will be trampled and those opposing the Taliban will be arrested," Taliban army chief Qari Fasihuddin was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | Changes in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover, see moving images from war-ravaged nation

Meanwhile, while refuting the rumors Taliban co-founder and acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday (September 15) denied that he was injured in a clash at the presidential palace in Kabul. Baradar in an interview with Afghan national TV, which was posted on Twitter by the Taliban`s political office in Doha refuted rumours that he had been injured or even killed in a dispute last week at the presidential palace in Kabul, reported CNN.

Live TV