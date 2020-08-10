हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Baltimore

1 dead, children trapped after blast destroys several houses in Baltimore in US

The Baltimore Sun reported it was a natural gas explosion, citing fire officials, but said the exact cause remained unknown.

1 dead, children trapped after blast destroys several houses in Baltimore in US
File Photo

BALTIMORE: A major explosion leveled several houses as it tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday (August 10), killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others including children were trapped, firefighters said.

The Baltimore Sun reported it was a natural gas explosion, citing fire officials, but said the exact cause remained unknown.

Photos from the scene showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about as rescue workers climbed over a pile of debris, searching for victims.

"One adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more," the Baltimore City Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 wrote on Twitter.

"Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children," the union said.

"Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped. #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations Team is working to get to the person. 
One person has been pronounced dead on scene," the union said in a separate post.

Officials from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co and the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management were at the scene, the Baltimore Sun reported.

"We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe," gas company spokesman Richard Yost told the Sun. "Crews are working to turn off gas to the buildings in the immediate area. Once the gas is off we can begin to safely assess the situation including inspections of BGE equipment."

Tags:
BaltimoreBaltimore blastUnited States
Next
Story

China firmly opposes US-Taiwan official interactions, urges US to stop official interactions with Taiwan
  • 22,15,074Confirmed
  • 44,386Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Mumbai Edition: Watch top news stories of the day