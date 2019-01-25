1 killed in explosions at high-rise building in China

Beijing: Multiple explosions rocked a 30-story building in northeast China on Friday, killing at least one person. The blast happened about 3:20 pm on the 30th floor of the Wanda Plaza Apartment Building in Changchun, provincial capital of China's Jilin province, official media reported.

One person killed in the incident. A car exploded in a building's underground garage minutes before the blasts on 30th floor.

Dramatic video from the scene of the explosions appeared to show people running away from the building as multiple blasts took place at the foot of the structure and on a higher floor. Broken glass windows can be seen falling from the building and onto the ground.

The car blew up in the Wanda Plaza garage in Changchun at 3:13 pm (0713 GMT) and the second explosion occurred three minutes later on the 30th floor, the city government said in a statement.

An eyewitness told Beijing Youth Daily that he heard about 20 explosions.

Local media also reported that Firefighters have urged people not to go near the building, state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion.