10 injured after blast rocks military hospital in Rawalpindi, claim Twitterati

At least 10 people were allegedly injured after a "huge" blast rocked a military hospital here on Sunday, according to Pakistani Twitter users.

A human rights worker from Quetta, Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail, has alleged that the army has barred the media from covering the incident.

He also claimed that UN-blacklisted terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was admitted at the hospital where the blast occurred.

"Huge #blast at Military Hospital in #Rawalpindi, #Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency. Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story," MiaKhail tweeted.

Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story@a_siab @nidkirm @GulBukhari @mazdaki

While the reason behind the "blast" is not known, another Twitter user has alleged that it is an "attack".

Another user of the microblogging site shared a video of smoke billowing out of the building.

#RAWALPINDI footage from the scene of the explosion. Rescue 1122 are on scene! Rescue 1122 are on scene, 7 injured people have been transported to A&E.

An official statement and verification of the incident is awaited.