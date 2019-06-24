close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rawalpindi

10 injured after blast rocks military hospital in Rawalpindi, claim Twitterati

A human rights worker from Quetta, Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail, has alleged that the army has barred the media from covering the incident.

10 injured after blast rocks military hospital in Rawalpindi, claim Twitterati

At least 10 people were allegedly injured after a "huge" blast rocked a military hospital here on Sunday, according to Pakistani Twitter users.

A human rights worker from Quetta, Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail, has alleged that the army has barred the media from covering the incident.

He also claimed that UN-blacklisted terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was admitted at the hospital where the blast occurred.

"Huge #blast at Military Hospital in #Rawalpindi, #Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency. Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story," MiaKhail tweeted.

While the reason behind the "blast" is not known, another Twitter user has alleged that it is an "attack".

Another user of the microblogging site shared a video of smoke billowing out of the building.

An official statement and verification of the incident is awaited.

Tags:
RawalpindiMilitary hospitalPakistan
Next
Story

Heatwave likely in Europe, Paris could be hotter than Delhi this week

Must Watch

PT9M15S

Jharkhand: In the wake of theft crowd beat up the young man, Asks to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'