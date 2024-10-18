10 Things To Know About ‘Mass Murderer’ Yahya Sinwar Killed In Israeli Strike In Gaza

Yahya Sinwar: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in a military operation in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had earlier announced on Thursday that they had eliminated three unidentified terrorists during the ongoing offensive in Gaza. Sinwar’s death was not initially disclosed, but the IDF later confirmed his killing. However, Hamas has not yet officially confirmed the death of its leader, according to a Reuters report.

Mastermind of the October 2023 Attack: Hamas Chief, Yahya Sinwar, along with Mohammed Deif, conspired and executed the surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack shocked the world and caught Israel’s military and intelligence off guard, killing mostly civilians. This operation shattered the long-standing image of Israeli invincibility and set off a chain of retaliations that are continued to this date.

Reported Death Amidst the Gaza Conflict: On Thursday, Israel announced that its forces in Gaza had killed Yahya Sinwar during their military operations, though Hamas has not officially confirmed his death. Despite being a key figure in the conflict, Sinwar had rarely been seen in public in recent years. Israel’s Chief Army Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, labeled Sinwar a mass murderer, stating that he had “proven to the whole world that Hamas is worse than ISIS.”

Stayed in Impoverished Gaza: While Sinwar was deeply feared for his iron grip over Gaza and respected among Palestinians for standing firm against Israel and staying in the impoverished region. Unlike other Hamas leaders who live comfortably abroad, Sinwar remained in Gaza.

Survived Brain Cancer: In 2008, Sinwar was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Ironically, he received life-saving treatment in a Tel Aviv hospital, highlighting the complexities of his relationship with Israel. Despite his actions against the Israeli state, he survived due to medical care provided by Israeli doctors.

The ‘Butcher of Khan Younis’: Sinwar earned the infamous nickname due to his brutal tactics, particularly in dealing with Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel. Sinwar was known for purging informants and collaborators within the organization. His ruthless methods included executing those he deemed traitors.

Arrested and Sentenced to Four Life Terms: In the late 1980s, Sinwar was arrested by Israeli forces. Under interrogation, he admitted to killing 12 suspected collaborators with Israel and was subsequently sentenced to four life terms. Among his offenses was the abduction and killing of two Israeli soldiers. Notably, during his interrogation, Sinwar recounted a chilling story of forcing a man to bury his own brother alive, which left Israeli intelligence officers shocked by his cold-bloodedness.

Shrewd and Charismatic Prison Leader: While in Israeli prison, Sinwar became a respected leader among inmates from various political groups. He was known for his social skills and strategic thinking. During this time, he learned Hebrew and studied Israeli society, gaining insights into his enemies. His prison experience also helped him develop negotiation skills that he later used in his political career.

Released in the 2011 Gilad Schalit Prisoner Exchange: Sinwar was one of over 1,000 prisoners released in exchange for Gilad Schalit, an Israeli soldier captured by Hamas in a cross-border raid. The prisoner exchange deal, brokered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was heavily criticized in Israel, as many of the released prisoners were involved in deadly attacks against Israelis. Sinwar’s release marked his return to active leadership within Hamas, and he quickly rose to prominence.

Ruthless in Internal Hamas Power Struggles: Sinwar is widely believed to have played a key role in the 2016 killing of Mahmoud Ishtewi, a top Hamas commander, in an internal power struggle within the group.