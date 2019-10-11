close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UN

1,00,000 have left homes in northeastern Syria since Turkish incursion: UN

Some 100,000 people have left their homes in northeastern Syria with a growing number sheltering in shelters and schools following this week`s Turkish military incursion in the region, the United Nations said on Friday.

1,00,000 have left homes in northeastern Syria since Turkish incursion: UN
Reuters Photo

BEIRUT: Some 100,000 people have left their homes in northeastern Syria with a growing number sheltering in shelters and schools following this week`s Turkish military incursion in the region, the United Nations said on Friday.

"The humanitarian impact is already being felt. An estimated 100,000 people have already left their homes," the UN said in a statement.

Live TV

"Most are being sheltered in host communities but an increasing number of them are arriving at collective shelters in Al Hassakeh City and Tal Tamer (and) many are seeking refuge in schools." 

Tags:
UNSyriaTurkish invasion
Next
Story

EU, Britain to hold intense negotiations on Brexit deal as departure date nears

Must Watch

PT25M6S

Watch: PM Modi and Xi Jinping visit Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram