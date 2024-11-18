Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821477https://zeenews.india.com/world/11-killed-48-injured-in-israeli-strikes-on-lebanons-tyr-region-2821477.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-LEBANON STRIKE

11 Killed, 48 Injured In Israeli Strikes On Lebanon's Tyr Region

These recent attacks follow an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which killed Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammed Afif, on Sunday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 10:06 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

11 Killed, 48 Injured In Israeli Strikes On Lebanon's Tyr Region Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Tyr region

Tyr: At least 11 people were killed and 48 injured in Israeli strikes in Lebanon's Tyr region, AFP reported, quoting Lebanon ministry. The strikes in the Tyr region come weeks after Israel had conducted earlier military operations in the area. According to Al Jazeera's prior reports, the late October strikes caused damage to several heritage sites and left 16 people injured.

These recent attacks follow an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which killed Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammed Afif, on Sunday, the Times of Israel reported. In a post on the social media platform, X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed the death of "Chief Propagandist and Spokesperson of Hezbollah, Mohammed Afif".

According to the IDF, "Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative, in contact with senior officials and directly involved in advancing and executing Hezbollah's terrorist activities against Israel". IDF also noted that "Messages broadcasted by Afif to the Lebanese media glorified and incited terrorist activities against Israel, and he was responsible for numerous psychological terror operations against the Israeli public".

"Afif's impact on the terrorist organization proves that he was directly involved in Hezbollah's terrorist activity against the State of Israel", the IDF further added. The strikes in Tyr and the death of the Hezbollah spokesperson come in the wake of the attack at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home on Sunday.

Three suspects were arrested for throwing flares at Netanyahu's residence. Earlier in October, Netanyahu's private residence was targetted by a Hezbollah drone. Images published in Israeli media showed cracks in a bedroom window where the drone struck but failed to penetrate. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK