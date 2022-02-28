11th emergency UNGA session begins on Ukraine crisis: Key statements by UN chief Antonio Guterres

New Delhi: The United Nations General Assembly on Monday (February 28) convened the 11th emergency special session on the ongoing Ukraine crisis against Russia.

The meet comes a day after the 15-nation UN Security Council voted to refer the Russia-Ukraine crisis to an emergency session of the General Assembly, the most representative body of the UN.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, voicing hope that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia will produce an immediate halt to the fighting, expressed shock towards the nuclear threat by Russia.

Here are key statements by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

We are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all. Yesterday, Russian nuclear forces were put on high alert. This is a chilling development, Guterres said.

The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons, he said.

Humanitarian aid is vital, it's not a solution, the only solution is through peace... I have assured Ukraine's President that the UN will continue to assist, will not abandon them, will provide them with humanitarian assistance, added Guterres.

Escalating violence is resulting in civilians' death. Enough is Enough, soldiers need to move back to barracks, civilians must be protected, said Guterres.

"We need to focus on solving problems, not making them worse. In cities around the world, people are taking to the streets and demanding an end to war. People in Ukraine want and need peace. I believe people in the Russian Federation do too, he said.

Notably, President of the 76th session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid presided over the unprecedented session, only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

With the adoption of the UNSC resolution on Sunday, it was for the first time in 40 years that the Council decided to call for an emergency special session in the General Assembly.

