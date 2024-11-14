Advertisement
PAKISTAN

12 Terrorists Killed In Pakistan's KP, Balochistan Provinces

In another operation at Balgatar area in Balochistan's Kech district at around the same time, four terrorists, including a high value target, were killed in a gun battle with security forces, the military said in another statement. 

|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 11:27 PM IST|Source: PTI
KARACHI: Twelve terrorists have been killed in two separate operations by security forces in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, the army said on Thursday. Eight Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists were killed and six others injured in a clean-up operation in Miranshah, the capital of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on the intervening night between Nov 12-13, the army's media wing ISPR said in a statement.

In another operation at Balgatar area in Balochistan's Kech district at around the same time, four terrorists, including a high value target, were killed in a gun battle with security forces, the military said in another statement. The operation in Balochistan was launched following two recent suicide bomb attacks -- one near the Karachi airport, and another at the Quetta Railway station.

The ISPR said the high value militant commander identified as Sana alias Baru was a focal recruitment agent for suicide bombers for the Majeed Brigade of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) which has claimed responsibility for the Karachi and Quetta attacks.

While two Chinese engineers were killed in the Karachi airport attack, 27 people, including members of security and law enforcement agencies, died and dozens injured in the Quetta railway station suicide blast.

