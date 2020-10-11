हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

12,872 new COVID-19 cases take United Kingdom's coronavirus count to 6,00,000

UK's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 65 to 42,825, the latest data showed.

12,872 new COVID-19 cases take United Kingdom&#039;s coronavirus count to 6,00,000
File Photo (Reuters)

London: Another 12,872 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 603,716, according to official figures released Sunday.

The coronavirus-related deaths rose by 65 to 42,825, the latest data showed.

Earlier on Sunday, Peter Horby, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) and a British government adviser, warned that a second national coronavirus lockdown is a possibility in the face of a worsening situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Horby said during the BBC`s Andrew Marr Show program that Britain was at a "precarious point" and the "critical mission" now was to protect the National Health Service (NHS) from being overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Van-Tam, England`s deputy chief medical officer, also warned that Britain has reached a "tipping point" in its epidemic, similar to that seen in March.

At present, Britain`s coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, is between 1.2 and 1.5, slightly down from between 1.3 and 1.6 last week, the British government`s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has said.

Tags:
CoronavirusUnited KingdomCOVID-19
Next
Story

Coronavirus pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high
  • 70,53,806Confirmed
  • 1,08,334Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M3S

20 Years of Narendra Modi in Public Office; Throwback to his achievements