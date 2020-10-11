12,872 new COVID-19 cases take United Kingdom's coronavirus count to 6,00,000

London: Another 12,872 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 603,716, according to official figures released Sunday.

The coronavirus-related deaths rose by 65 to 42,825, the latest data showed.

Earlier on Sunday, Peter Horby, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) and a British government adviser, warned that a second national coronavirus lockdown is a possibility in the face of a worsening situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Horby said during the BBC`s Andrew Marr Show program that Britain was at a "precarious point" and the "critical mission" now was to protect the National Health Service (NHS) from being overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Van-Tam, England`s deputy chief medical officer, also warned that Britain has reached a "tipping point" in its epidemic, similar to that seen in March.

At present, Britain`s coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, is between 1.2 and 1.5, slightly down from between 1.3 and 1.6 last week, the British government`s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has said.