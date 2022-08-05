NewsWorld
THAILAND

13 killed, 35 wounded in fire at nightclub in Thailand

A heavy fire claimed 13 people’s lives, injuring around 40 at a pub in Thailand. No foreign citizens on the victim’s list reported so far.

Aug 05, 2022
Bangkok: At least 13 people have died and over 40 have been injured as a result of heavy fire at a pub in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi. The incident took place at the Mountain B Pub in the Sattahip district, the Bangkok Post reported.

There are no foreign citizens on the list of the victims so far, according to other media reports.

Also Read: China carries out precision strikes in Taiwan Strait hours after Nancy Pelosi's exit

Footage circulating on the internet showed people running for safety and screaming. A few were even seen running with their bodies engulfed in flames, the Post said.

The story is developing and more information is awaited.

