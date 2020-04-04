15 Indians dead globally due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, 6 deaths reported in US, 5 in Italy

New Delhi: A total of 15 Indians have died globally due to the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis so far, with the maximum deaths in the US at six. Another five deaths took place in Italy, two Indians died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one death was recorded each in Iran and Egypt. An Indian national had committed suicide in Sweden after getting COVID-19 positive report.

The process of repatriation of the bodies has started and the focus is on how to keep the Indian community safe. The maximum number of positive cases of Indians are in Iran's Qom city where a quarantine centre has been created by the Indian mission in Iran.

Globally, India has evacuated more than 2,500 of its citizens from four countries--China, Japan, Iran and Italy.

Last week, PM Narendra Modi had a video conference with Indian envoys across the world on the crisis over the pandemic. In the meet that lasted for 75 minutes, PM Modi complimented heads of missions for their "efforts to evacuate Indians stranded abroad" and "also to address other problems Indians might face abroad, including arranging shelter, where necessary and feasible" said a PMO release.

In the meet, ten heads of missions, in Beijing, Washington DC, Tehran, Rome, Berlin, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Kabul, Male, and Seoul spoke and give their perspectives to PM Modi about the situation on the ground in the respective countries.

The US seems to have become the epicentre of the crisis, after Europe, with nearly 1,500 deaths in the country in the 24-hour period between April 2-3. The number of people dead in the US due to COVID is over 7,000.

The pandemic which started in China has spread across the world has infected 1,120,752 people around the world with 58,982 deaths globally.