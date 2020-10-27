15 men gangrape 2 sisters after drugging them for several days in Pakistan

LAHORE: At least 15 people have been booked by Lahore Police for alleged abduction and gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to reports, the incident took place on September 16 in Faisalabad and the complaint was registered on Octber 23.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the girls' mother and the suspects have been booked on charges of gangrape and kidnapping, police said. The suspects also snatched PKR 80,000 from the girls

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, the two sisters, aged 17 and 15, were abducted on their way to the market in Faisalabad. The suspects gangraped them at a hotel in Jhang city for several days after drugging them. They also clicked objectionable pictures of the girls and made their obscene videos.

After raping the girls for days, they left them separately in two cities — Jhangh and Gujranwala — of Punjab on October 2.

One of the arrested accused, Ali told police that the prime suspect in the case wanted to marry the 17-year-old but her family declined the request. In a fit of rage, he along with other suspects, abducted the sister-duo and gangraped them, the accused told the police.

