18 Indians killed in LPG tanker blast at a factory in Sudan's Khartoum

At least 18 Indian are feared dead in a tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Khartoum, Sudan on Tuesday (December 3). Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that the blast took place in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Jaishankar expressed grief over the incident and said that some Indian workers have died while some have sustained serious injuries.

"Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured," tweeted the Union Minister.

Jaishankar said that the representative of Indian embassy in Sudan has rushed to the blast side and an emergency hotline has been set up too. "The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum. Embassy is also putting out updates on social media. Our prayers are with the workers and their families," Jaishankar said.

The Indian embassy in Khartoum said that as per latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 people are dead in the tragic incident.

Sources said that over 50 Indian workers are employed at the factory in African nation.