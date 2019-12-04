हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sudan blast

18 Indians killed in LPG tanker blast at a factory in Sudan's Khartoum

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that the blast took place in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan

18 Indians killed in LPG tanker blast at a factory in Sudan&#039;s Khartoum
Pic courtesy: Reuters

At least 18 Indian are feared dead in a tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Khartoum, Sudan on Tuesday (December 3). Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that the blast took place in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Jaishankar expressed grief over the incident and said that some Indian workers have died while some have sustained serious injuries.

"Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured," tweeted the Union Minister.

Jaishankar said that the representative of Indian embassy in Sudan has rushed to the blast side and an emergency hotline has been set up too. "The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum. Embassy is also putting out updates on social media. Our prayers are with the workers and their families," Jaishankar said.

The Indian embassy in Khartoum said that as per latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 people are dead in the tragic incident.

Sources said that over 50 Indian workers are employed at the factory in African nation. 

Tags:
Sudan blastSudan factory blastSudan
Next
Story

Pakistan sets up Kashmir desk at embassies to foment trouble in India: Centre

Must Watch

PT19M32S

Watch top 10 news stories of this hour