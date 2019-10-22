close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan occupied Kashmir

2 killed, over 80 injured as police lathi-charge protesters in PoK's Muzaffarabad

The pro-freedom rally was called by various political parties under the All independent parties alliance (AIPA) in PoK to observe 'black day' on Tuesday.

2 killed, over 80 injured as police lathi-charge protesters in PoK&#039;s Muzaffarabad
Pic courtesy: ANI

MUZAFFARABAD: Two people were killed and over 80 got injured after police lathi-charged the protesters during a pro-freedom rally at Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday (October 22).

The pro-freedom rally was called by various political parties under the All independent parties alliance (AIPA) in PoK to observe 'black day' on Tuesday.  It is to be noted that Pakistani forces had invaded Jammu and Kashmir on October 22, 1947. The people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan mark October 22 as the 'black day' demanding the withdrawal of Pakistan from their territory.

Several people took to the streets on Tuesday to register their protest on the 72nd anniversary of the Invasion Day.  The police used tear gas shells and lathi-charged the protesters in order to stop them from holding peaceful anti-government protests.  "We have planned peaceful protest to mark the day, albeit if the administration shows any aggressiveness, we are willing to go to any extent to have our voices heard," a protester told ANI.

Live TV

It may be recalled that similar protests were held in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Gilgit, Rawalpindi and other areas on October 22, 2018.

Tags:
Pakistan occupied KashmirMuzaffarabadProtests
Next
Story

Turkey to resume northern Syria operation if US does not keep promises: Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Must Watch

PT1M43S

5W1H: Heavy rain lashes Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu