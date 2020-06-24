2 US Navy F-35C Lightning II pilots now TOPGUN after Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor course

F-35C Lightning II 5th Generation stealth combat aircraft, deployed on the United States of America's aircraft carriers, will now be flown by TOPGUN pilots after two of them completed the famous and extremely gruelling Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor (SFTI) course on June 16, 2020. The two pilots Major Derek Heinz from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 'Rough Raiders' and Lieutenant William Goodwin III from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 'Argonauts' graduated from the 13-week Navy SFTI) course at the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, USA.

According to a United States Navy press release, the SFTI course also known as TOPGUN is to train fighter pilots and graduate them to become instructors, who are capable of imparting knowledge on the latest and most advanced tactical recommendations, to the entire fleet.

"Our focus on the students that go through TOPGUN is not limited to teaching them the tactics, techniques, and procedures that are required for them to successfully employ their aircraft, integrated into a larger force. We are also in the business of teaching our graduates how to instruct other students so that when they go back to the Fleet, they are able to instruct at a very high level," said Commander Timothy Myers, NAWDC TOPGUN Department Head, stated.

With the F-35C Lightning II fighters now in service, the STFI 'TOPGUN' course was restructured and developed to integrate the stealth aircraft's tactics, techniques, and procedures. Although the F-35C tactics instructors at STFI have completed the TOPGUN course previously, Major Derek Heinz and Lieutenant William Goodwin III are the first graduates of the course currently flying the Lightning II.

"Graduating Strike Fighter Tactics Instructors allows us to accelerate learning by feeding TOPGUN training back to the Fleet, elevating the lethality and survivability of both the individual aircraft as well as the Carrier Strike Group. The Lightning II proved its value to the Navy during every phase of the TOPGUN course, and its integration with the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, E/A-18G Growler and E-2C/D Hawkeye demonstrated that the powerful combination of 4th and 5th generation fighters, with advanced electronic attack, and command and control, is a force-multiplier against advanced threats," added Commander Myers.

While the F-35C Lightning II is yet to be operationally deployed for a mission, the task before Major Derek Heinz and Lieutenant William Goodwin III is to train the stealth aircraft fighter pilots in the requisite skillsets for any eventuality.

Lieutenant Goodwin asserted that the TOPGUN training will help them in "pushing the big picture tactics and ensuring that everything is ready to go for the first and subsequent F-35C carrier deployments". His views were echoed by Major Heinz.

"While my role as an F-35C instructor is still primarily focused on the students at the FRS, my perspective on what I teach and how I teach it most certainly has grown since completing TOPGUN. I’m still training students to fly the aircraft, it’s just now I have the additional responsibility as an SFTI to bring that advanced training to the Fleet, while helping maintain the TOPGUN training syllabus and ensuring standardization of training for all instructors. We are always working to maintain the highest standards of training," said Major Heinz.

The Lockheed Martin-produced F-35 Lightning II is a multirole combat aircraft. The single-seat, single-engine stealth fighter can be deployed for air superiority as well as strike missions along with electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Capable of flying at 1.6 Mach (1975.6 kilometres per hour), the F-35 Lightning II has a combat range of 1,239 km. The fighter can be armed with air-to-air, air-to-surface, anti-ship missiles as well as smart bombs on its four internal and external stations. The F-35 is also capable of carrying the B61 nuclear bomb. The jet is also armed with a 25 mm GAU-22/A 4-barrel rotary cannon with 180 rounds of ammunition.