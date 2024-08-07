20 Awami League Leaders Found Dead; Hindus Continue To Be Under Attack In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the violence continues even after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government. The violent mob is not only attacking Hindus but also the Awami League leaders. Twenty leaders of the Awami League have been found dead across Bangladesh following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the country. Parts of the Awami League's main office in Dhaka were set on fire again on Tuesday, after an initial blaze at 12:30 PM on Monday.

Eyewitnesses reported that a mob set fire to the house of former councillor Md Shah Alam in Comilla city, approximately 100 km from Dhaka. The violent protests were sparked by student opposition to a job quota system favouring the children of freedom fighters. Hindus have also been targeted during these protests. The majority-Muslim mobs have primarily targeted Awami League leaders and minority communities, including Hindus.

Reports of widespread vandalism and looting of homes and businesses belonging to Awami League leaders and activists have surfaced across the country. In a separate incident, four people were killed when a mob set fire to the house of MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul. The bodies from the arson attack on MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul's house were found in various rooms and on balconies.

The ongoing unrest reflects escalating violence and instability in the nation as protests continue.

Amid the political unrest in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has said that it continues to remain operational and released helpline numbers for Indian nationals who reside there. According to sources, the diplomats and officials of the Indian High Commission continue to remain in Bangladesh, while non-essential staff and their families returned on Wednesday morning.

The sources said, "To reiterate all the helplines of HCI Dhaka are working. The helpline numbers are being shared again below for reference: +8801958383679 +8801958383680 +8801937400591."