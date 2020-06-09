20 supersonic Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers to join Russian Air Force

Russian Air Force will soon get 20 supersonic Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft after the country's Defense Ministry signed a contract for the same. According to TASS, a Russian news agency, the Defense Ministry signed a three-year contract under which the military will get about 20 Sukhoi Su-34 jets to add to its arsenal of 130 fighter-bombers already in service.

"Last week, a contract was signed between the Defense Ministry and the Sukhoi Aircraft Company on building about 20 Su-34 frontline bombers," TASS quoted a Russian Defense Ministry source as saying. The final contract for the purchase of the twin-engine, twin-seat medium-range fighter-bombers is likely to be signed in 2021.

According to the new contract, the Russian Air Force will get the Su-34M, which is the latest version of the jet. The Su-34M with several advanced features has been modernised based on the operational experience. The Su-34M has been fitted with a new electro-optical infrared targeting pod, a Kopyo-DL rearward-facing radar to track and warn about incoming enemy missiles. The jet also features automatic deployment of countermeasures and jamming for better survival in adverse combat situations.

Conceptualised and based on the Sukhoi Su-27, the first Su-34 took to the skies in 1990 and was intended for the now-defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics Air Force. However, after the breakup of the USSR, the programme suffered a setback. The programme was later revived and the first Su-34 joined the Russian Air Force in 2014.

Unlike other twin-seater combat jets in which the two crew sit in one behind the other, the Su-34 pilots have side-by-side seating in their armoured cockpit. Powered by two Saturn AL-31FM1 series 23 twin-circuit turbojet engines, the Su-34's primary task is to destroy ground, surface and air targets using a range of unguided and guided munitions.

The maximum takeoff weight of the Su-34 is 45,100 kilogrammes and the aircraft is capable of flying 2,200 kilometres per hour (Mach 1.78 at high altitude). Even at a low altitude, the Su-34 can achieve 1,400 km/h (Mach 1.2) and has a combat range of 1,000 km with 12,000 kg weapons load.

Su-34's armament includes a 30 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 autocannon with 180 rounds and missiles, rockets and bombs on its 12 hardpoints.