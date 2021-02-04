हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alexandia

2000-years old Egyptian mummies with golden tongues found in Alexandria

The information was made public by the authorities on Wednesday (February 3). The mission was undertaken by an Egyptian-Dominican archaeological team working in the Alexandria region. The team has been working in the Alexandria region for many years.

2000-years old Egyptian mummies with golden tongues found in Alexandria

Alexandria: 2000 years old mummies were discovered in Alexandria, Egypt. The mummies are sporting golden amulets in their tongues.

The information was made public by the authorities on Wednesday (February 3). The mission was undertaken by an Egyptian-Dominican archaeological team working in the Alexandria region.

The team has been working in the Alexandria region for many years. They were searching for the legendary Ptolemaic Queen Cleopatra. 

The Ptolemaic dynasty ruled Egypt between 323 BC to 30 BC. The Romans ruled Egypt after Ptolemaic, Cleopatra was the last ruler of the Pharaonic dynasty.

The authorities announced in the statement that "The mission discovered 16 tombs cut into the rock... in the temple of Taposiris Magna, west of Alexandria." The statement further added that such burial fashion was common in the Roman and Greek periods.

The tombs containing several mummies were in poorly preserved condition. A unique feature of this discovery the gold amulets which were placed in the mouth of these mummies. These gold amulets were placed in the mouths of the dead in order to give them the access to speak in the afterlife, as claimed by the Ministry.

Kathleen Martinez, Chief of the discovery mission said that the two mummies were of special interest to the researchers. One of the mummies was decorated the effigy of the Osiris, the Egyptian god of death and the underworld. This mummy has parts of cardboard, bandage with layers of glue.

The scientists are wary of the finding the remains in the region.

Tags:
AlexandiaEgypt2000-year-old MummyCleopatra
