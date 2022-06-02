हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine war

200,000 kids among Ukrainians taken to Russia, says Zelenskyy

They include children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families.

200,000 kids among Ukrainians taken to Russia, says Zelenskyy
Credits: Reuters

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday (June 2, 2022) that 200,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcefully taken to Russia and dispersed across the vast country.

They include children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families.

“The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday, which was International Children's Day.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would punish those responsible but first it would show Russia on the battlefield that “Ukraine cannot be conquered, that our people will not surrender and our children will not become the property of the occupiers.”

Zelenskyy said 243 children have been killed so far in the war, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing, adding that it could be more as his government doesn't have a full picture of the situation in areas occupied by Russian troops.

He then described the deaths of 11 children, calling them by their first names and saying how they were killed.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine warRussia-Ukraine conflictRussiaRussia military operationUkraineUkrainian evacuationUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Next
Story

4 killed in shooting on a hospital campus in US; shooter dead

Must Watch

Samsung to shut down its LCD panel business in June, here's why