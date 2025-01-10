Earth saw its hottest year ever in 2024, crossing a critical climate milestone, according to the Associated Press. The report, based on data from weather agencies, was released on Friday. For the first time, the Earth's average temperature stayed 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the 1850-1900 average throughout the entire year.

The development comes amid the devastating wildfires in Las Vegas, California, which is home to Hollywood.

From January to June 2024, every month set new heat records. From July to December, all months except August were the second hottest on record, trailing only 2023.

Scientists at the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed 2024 as the hottest year since temperature tracking began in 1850.

Average Global Temperature Hit New Level

Scientists reported that the average temperature in 2024 was 1.60°C higher than the pre-industrial baseline of 1850-1900. This marks the first time global temperatures stayed 1.5°C above that baseline for an entire year.

While the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C limit applies to long-term warming over decades, experts warn the world is now entering a phase of consistently higher temperatures.