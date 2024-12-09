2024 Set To Break Temperature Records And Become Hottest Year Ever, Surpassing 1.5°C Threshold

2024 is officially on track to be the hottest year in history, surpassing even last year’s record-breaking temperatures. Data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service shows that global temperatures from January to November have already risen 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, marking a concerning milestone. This is the first time temperatures have crossed this critical threshold.

The year has been filled with extreme weather events like deadly heatwaves, devastating droughts, and catastrophic floods. Italy, South America, and parts of Europe have been hit by droughts, while countries like Nepal and Sudan saw fatal floods.

The C3S report states, "According to ERA5 data, it is likely that the global average temperature in 2024 will be more than 1.55°C (compared to 1.48°C in 2023). For 2024 to not be warmer than 2023, the average temperature anomaly for the remaining two months of this year would have to decrease by an unprecedented amount, nearly reaching zero."

(Pic Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service /ECMWF)

Heatwaves in places like Mexico, Mali, and Saudi Arabia caused thousands of deaths. In addition, powerful cyclones struck the US and the Philippines, leaving destruction in their wake.

It further states, "In Europe, the month was the 5th warmest October on record with an average surface temperature of 10.83°C, 1.23°C above the 1991-2022 average for October in the region. The warmest October for Europe was recorded in 2022 at 1.92°C above average."

(Pic Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service /ECMWF)

Despite international promises to cut carbon emissions, scientists warn that 2024 will see record-high CO2 levels. Experts predict that even with slight relief in 2025 due to a possible La Nina, extreme weather will continue. The urgency for global action on climate change has never been clearer.