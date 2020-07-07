21 dead, 15 injured as bus falls into lake in China's Guizhou Province, rescue ops on

At least 21 people were killed and 15 others injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a lake of Anshun city in China's Guizhou Province, according to Chinese media. According to CGTN, there were students among the passengers.

The incident took place around 11.45 am (China Time) as the bus crashed through a guardrail and slide down the Hongshan reservoir, according to Chinese media CGTN. Those injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. The bus was pulled out of the water.

However, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. There is also no clarification on the number of passengers on board the bus at the time of the accident. The rescue operations are currently underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.