Afghanistan

23 killed, 33 injured in Kabul attack

The Taliban has denied any involvement in the attack.

23 killed, 33 injured in Kabul attack
Reuters photo

Kabul: At least 23 people were killed and 33 others sustained injuries in an attack at a public event in Kabul on Friday (March 6), which had Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah in attendance, the head of the High Peace Council Mohammad Karim Khalili said.

The attack targetted a ceremony held to mark the 25th death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party. 
Besides Abdullah and Khalili, the event also had former President Hamid Karzai, Second Deputy Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqiq and a number of other politicians in attendance reported Tolo News.

The attack occurred at 11:20 am (local time) when Khalili was delivering his speech at the event.

Abdullah, Karzai, and Khalili are safe and have returned to their residence.

The Taliban has denied any involvement in the attack.

The event was also attacked last year and around 11 people were killed.

