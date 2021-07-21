हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesia

24 dead, 31 missing after storm hits fishing ships in central Indonesia

The incident took place in Sambas district when two tug boats and fishing ships had already taken position near the coast, Yopi Haryadi, head of the provincial search and rescue office said. 

24 dead, 31 missing after storm hits fishing ships in central Indonesia
Representational image

Jakarta: Rescuers have found 24 bodies and kept searching for 31 other missing persons after 18 ships were hit by a storm in waters off West Kalimantan province in central Indonesia days ago, the top rescuer of the province said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Sambas district when two tug boats and fishing ships had already taken position near the coast, and some others were on their way to the territory in response to the warning from the weather agency of the possibility of extreme weather conditions, said Yopi Haryadi, head of the provincial search and rescue office.

"The death toll rises to 24 with 31 still our target in the search and rescue operation," he told Xinhua via phone. Haryadi said that a storm hit the area two days a week ago.

He said that a total of 83 people on board the ships have been rescued safely during the search and rescue operation. According to the procedures, the operation would be carried out in three more days, said Eryk Subariyanto, head of the operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office.

However, the weather condition which started worsening on Wednesday may hamper the search mission within the next three days, he told Xinhua via phone. The mission involved a helicopter, a plane and ships, according to him.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indonesia
Next
Story

Israel appoints task force to assess Pegasus spyware allegations: Sources

Must Watch

PT28M18S

DNA: State governments took U-Turn on data of deaths due to lack of Oxygen