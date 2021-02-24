27 law enforcement officers injured in clashes after activist Serhiy Sternenko sentenced to jail in Ukraine

New Delhi: Twenty-seven law enforcement officers were left injured on Tuesday after clashes broke out between the supporters of Serhiy Sternenko, former head of the Odessa cell of the banned extremist organization 'Right Sector' and the police.

The incident occurred near the Presidential office in Ukraine's capital Kyiv after a district court sentenced Sternenko to seven years in prison on charges of abducting Lyman village council deputy Serhiy Scherbych.

"During the action, the participants used spray and flares. They did not react to the police officers' warning not to commit offenses, so verbal skirmishes turned into clashes. As a result, 27 police officers and National Guard servicemen received eye burns," the city police said in a statement on Facebook.

On Monday, Prymorsky District Court of Odesa passed the verdict in the kidnapping case. According to a court order, half of all property of the activist was also seized.

Sternenko's supporters formed a human chain near the courtroom to stop the paddy wagon in which the activist was being taken. They allegedly threw smoke bombs at the security officials.

Live TV