3 Hezbollah Fighters Including Commander Killed In Airstrike In Lebanon: Israel

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that three Hezbollah militants, including two leaders, were killed in their airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, as per CNN.

Muhammad Hussein Shahouri, identified as the "Commander of the Rockets and Missiles Unit of Radwan Forces' Western Region," was among those killed in an airstrike in Kfar Dounine in southern Lebanon, reported ANI citing an IDF statement.

The IDF statement reads, "As part of his role, Muhammad planned and promoted rocket and missile launches toward Israeli territory from the areas of Lebanon's central and western regions."

Earlier, the IDF, in a separate statement, announced the death of Ismail Youssef Bazz, identified as "the commander of Hezbollah's coastal sector, in the area of Ain Ebel in Lebanon," in its airstrike in southern Lebanon, according to CNN. Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of its three fighters but did not provide specifics regarding their ranks or the circumstances of their deaths.

A meeting involving top Israeli officials to discuss how to respond to Iran's counterattacks has concluded, reported CNN. The report doesn't give any more details about what was talked about. This was the fifth meeting of its kind since the weekend, following Iran's missile strikes in response to what they claim was an Israeli attack on an Iranian building in Syria's capital city, Damascus.