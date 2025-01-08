Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2840835https://zeenews.india.com/world/3-soldiers-19-terrorists-killed-in-separate-raids-in-pakistans-khyber-pakhtunkhwa-2840835.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

3 Soldiers, 19 Terrorists Killed In Separate Raids In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The raids were carried out in the Matni area of Peshawar, the Bajizai area of Mohmand district, and Karak district.

|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 12:04 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

3 Soldiers, 19 Terrorists Killed In Separate Raids In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Representative Image: X/ISPR

PESHAWAR: Three soldiers and 19 terrorists were killed in three separate raids on militant hideouts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Tuesday.

The raids were carried out in the Matni area of Peshawar, the Bajizai area of Mohmand district, and Karak district.

While eight terrorists were killed in the Peshawar operation, another eight died in Mohmand. Three terrorists were killed during the raid in Karak, the army said in a statement.

The military said three soldiers were also killed during these shootouts.

In recent months, Pakistan has stepped up intelligence-based operations against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has become emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. The TTP or Pakistan Taliban is a separate group, but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK