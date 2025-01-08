PESHAWAR: Three soldiers and 19 terrorists were killed in three separate raids on militant hideouts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Tuesday.

The raids were carried out in the Matni area of Peshawar, the Bajizai area of Mohmand district, and Karak district.

While eight terrorists were killed in the Peshawar operation, another eight died in Mohmand. Three terrorists were killed during the raid in Karak, the army said in a statement.

The military said three soldiers were also killed during these shootouts.

In recent months, Pakistan has stepped up intelligence-based operations against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has become emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. The TTP or Pakistan Taliban is a separate group, but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.