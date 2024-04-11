3 Sons, 4 Grandchildren Of Top Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

New Delhi: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the deaths of three sons of Hamas political figure Ismail Haniyeh in an airstrike conducted by the Israeli Air Force. The strike, which occurred on Wednesday, resulted in the loss of Amir Haniyeh, a noted cell commander within the Hamas military wing, and his brothers Mohammad and Hazem Haniyeh, both recognized as military operatives.

"IAF aircraft struck Amir Haniyeh, a cell commander in the Hamas military wing, and Mohammad and Hazem Haniyeh, both Hamas military operatives, in central Gaza today. The IDF confirms that the 3 operatives are the sons of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of Hamas' political bureau," IDF posted on its official X handle.

As per Al Jazeera, the tragedy extended beyond Ismail Haniyeh’s immediate family, claiming the lives of four of his grandchildren during the same strike on the Shati refugee camp. The news has sent shockwaves through the region, particularly as it coincided with the first day of Eid al-Fitr, a time traditionally marked by celebration and family gatherings.

"Through the blood of the martyrs and the pain of the injured, we create hope, we create the future, we create independence and freedom for our people and our nation," Haniyeh said, adding that around 60 members of his family, including nieces and nephews, have been killed since the start of the war.

The Hamas political leader, who is based in the Gulf state of Qatar, decried what he described as Israel's brutality in Gaza and stressed that Palestinian leaders will not back down if their families and homes are targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

"There is no doubt that this criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and the spirit of murder and bloodshed, and it does not observe any standards or laws," Haniyeh said. "We've seen it violate everything on the land of Gaza. There is a war of ethnic cleansing and genocide. There is mass displacement," he added