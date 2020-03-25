3 to 4 lakh coronavirus cases in just 3 days: How the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating

Amid the rising coronavirus cases across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday (March 23) warned that the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” and it seems to be true because one lakh fresh cases of coronavirus infection have been registered across the globe in just 3 days.

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database, the total number of coronavirus patients was 407,485 at 11.40 pm (IST) on Tuesday. The figures from Johns Hopkins University website also show that new cases have risen by 40,028 in just 24 hours and the coronavirus infection has gone from the 3-lakh mark to over 4 lakh in just about three days. According to the database, 18,227 people have been killed by COVID-19 so far.

It is to be noted that it took 67 days from the start of outbreak in China's Wuhan in December to infect the 100,000 people worldwide. The pandemic, however, spread rapidly after that as it took 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and merely four days for the third 100,000 cases.

China had officially declared first case of coronavirus on December 31, 2019 and coronavirus cases hit the 100,000 mark on March 6, 200,000 on March 17 and 300,000 on March 21.

Experts maintain that the number of coronavirus positive cases across the world represent only a fraction of the true number of infections because in many countries only people who are in need of hospitalisation are being tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Margaret Harris on Tuesday (March 24) expressed fear that the US could become the new epicentre of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, WHO spokesperson said that though Europe is still the epicentre of coronavirus outbrealk but the US has registered a huge spike in coronavirus cases in the last few days.