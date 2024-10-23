31 Killed In Airstrike On Mosque In Sudan

Sudan Airstrike: At least 31 people lost their lives in an airstrike targeting a mosque in Wad Madani, the capital city of Gezira State in Sudan, a local non-governmental group announced.

The Wad Madani resistance committee said in a statement on Sunday, "Warplanes bombarded after the evening prayer the Sheikh El Jeili mosque and surrounding areas in the Al-Imtidad neighbourhood with explosive barrels.".

The committee further stated that 15 victims had been identified, while dozens of unidentified bodies were still being counted.

So far, no party has issued any statement on the incident, according to Xinhua news agency. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of Gezira State in December 2023 after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) withdrew from Wad Madani.

Sudan has been ravaged by a deadly conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023. According to a report by the Armed Conflict Location Event Data Project on October 14, the conflict has resulted in more than 24,850 deaths.

(With IANS Inputs)