'32 Aircraft, 5 Naval Ships In 24 Hours': Taiwan Tracks Increased Chinese Military Activity Around Nation

New Delhi: The Taiwan Ministry of National Defence (MND) has been closely monitoring an uptick in military activity in the region, with 32 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) detected from 6 a.m. on Wednesday (March 20) to the same time on Thursday (March 21). Notably, 20 of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, breaching Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) from various directions.

In response to these incursions, Taiwan’s Armed Forces have deployed Combat Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft, navy vessels, and coastal missile systems to track and respond to the activities identified within their jurisdiction.

This increase in military presence follows a similar pattern observed the previous day, where the MND tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels. Of these, six aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ. However, unlike the recent incidents, no aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait during that period.

The MND’s reports align with observations by Taiwan News, which has highlighted China’s growing use of gray zone tactics since September 2020. These tactics involve a series of efforts to achieve security objectives without engaging in open conflict, marked by a gradual increase in the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating in the vicinity of Taiwan.

In a related incident earlier in the week, the MND reported tracking ten Chinese naval vessels and nine military aircraft near Taiwan. Among these, a Chinese drone violated the southwest sector of Taiwan’s ADIZ, and a PLA helicopter was observed in the southeast sector.

The consistent monitoring and response by Taiwan’s Armed Forces underscore the ongoing tensions and the delicate balance of power in the region.

